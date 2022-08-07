PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Receives $39.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at $60,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $129,646.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,760.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,937 shares of company stock worth $2,929,116. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PubMatic Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 152,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $467,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,573,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $726,000. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $904.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. PubMatic has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $43.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

