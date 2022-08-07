PUTinCoin Price Tops $0.0011 (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $534.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PUTinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,198.35 or 0.99923264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00049093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00028772 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 122% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009548 BTC.

About PUTinCoin

PUTinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUTinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

