Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Tower Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Tower Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of TSEM opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tower Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $49.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

