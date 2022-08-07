Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Western Union Company Cut by William Blair (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Union in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Western Union Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WU. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

WU stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Western Union has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

