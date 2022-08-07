Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Bruni J V & Co. Co.

Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 3.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $31,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 57.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 89.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $136.91 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.09 and a 1 year high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PWR shares. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.31.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.