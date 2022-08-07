Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion. Quanta Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.10-6.44 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.31.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,450. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.11 and its 200-day moving average is $120.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,442.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 197.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5,064.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.