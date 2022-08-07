Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,245.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and approximately $19,245.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,170.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.75 or 0.07370469 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00164371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021187 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00265577 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00730743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00609706 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005713 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,472,970 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.