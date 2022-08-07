Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Financial Advantage Inc.

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 2.4% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.16. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

