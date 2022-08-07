Ravencoin Classic Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $261,697.80 and $8,164.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,311.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.25 or 0.07336606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00161144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020994 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00263158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00704766 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.54 or 0.00607189 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005719 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

