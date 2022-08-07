Raymond James Raises Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $26.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi Trading Up 1.4 %

EVRI opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. Everi has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everi will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,424 shares of company stock worth $142,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 212.6% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everi by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.