RealFevr (FEVR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,468.00

RealFevr (FEVR) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $13,468.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, RealFevr has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.74 or 0.00626350 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002253 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014523 BTC.
RealFevr Profile
RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.
RealFevr Coin Trading
