Refereum Price Hits $0.0069 (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $34.54 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Refereum has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,239.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004329 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00130910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00066301 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

