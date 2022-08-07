Refinable One Day Trading Volume Tops $186,888.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $186,888.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00619697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.

Buying and Selling Refinable

