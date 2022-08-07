Refinable One Day Trading Volume Tops $186,888.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $186,888.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00619697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013935 BTC.
Refinable Coin Profile
Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp.
Buying and Selling Refinable
Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.