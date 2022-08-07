Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.08 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08, Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average of $113.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $127.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $647,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 270,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.09.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

