Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Douglas Dynamics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Douglas Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $45.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $762.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

