Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 211.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.46%.

Research Frontiers Price Performance

Shares of REFR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 266,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,837. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

Get Research Frontiers alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Research Frontiers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Research Frontiers stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of Research Frontiers at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Research Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.