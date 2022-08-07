Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.60

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and traded as low as $17.35. Rexel shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 13,743 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXEEY. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Rexel from €23.00 ($23.71) to €24.00 ($24.74) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rexel from €28.00 ($28.87) to €25.00 ($25.77) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rexel from €25.00 ($25.77) to €24.00 ($24.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Rexel Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99.

Rexel Increases Dividend

Rexel Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.7308 per share. This is a positive change from Rexel’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

