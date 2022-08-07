RioDeFi (RFUEL) Market Cap Hits $2.96 Million

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $503,580.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,109.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004354 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00066788 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 301,050,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.