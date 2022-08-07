Rise (RISE) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rise (RISE) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rise has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $146,146.71 and $68.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00049211 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 201,272,168 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

