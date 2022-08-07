Robert W. Baird Raises Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target to $365.00

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $321.67.

IT stock opened at $295.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.55 and a 200-day moving average of $271.90.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $893,150.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,596. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after acquiring an additional 68,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

