Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Robert W. Baird reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $1,800.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,831.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,600.78 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,356.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,430.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

