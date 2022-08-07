Rossmore Private Capital Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $905,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

