Rossmore Private Capital Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

MCD stock opened at $259.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.78.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

