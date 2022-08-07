Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 503 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $301.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

