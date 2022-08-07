Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 770 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,111,025.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

