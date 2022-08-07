Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 917 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS FLOT opened at $50.13 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.