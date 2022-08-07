Rossmore Private Capital Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 206.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PayPal by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PayPal by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $95.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $296.70.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

