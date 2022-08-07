Rossmore Private Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rossmore Private Capital lowered its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.46.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.