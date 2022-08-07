Rossmore Private Capital Sells 1,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,164 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.52.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

