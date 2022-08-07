Rossmore Private Capital Sells 51 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Amgen were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.2% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 174.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.4% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 188.78%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

