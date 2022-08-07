Router Protocol Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00016666 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $31.02 million and $13.35 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,064,321 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Router Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

