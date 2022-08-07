Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $70.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $66.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of SEE opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 92,166 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,233,000 after acquiring an additional 282,187 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 74,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after acquiring an additional 155,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

