RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 7,330 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Netflix by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,862 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $226.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.