Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Runway Growth Finance Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of RWAY stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.21 million and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 8.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

RWAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,604 shares in the company, valued at $582,847. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 949,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 2,238.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage, growth stage venture companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, electronic equipment & instruments. systems software, healthcare equipment hardware, storage & peripherals and specialized consumer service, internet retail, healthcare technology, human resource employment services, education, biotechnology, application software healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products industries.

