S.Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $145,217.00 (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $6,724.86 and $145,217.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,096.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004167 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00131971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00033826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00067609 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

SFG is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx. S.Finance’s official website is s.finance.

Buying and Selling S.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

