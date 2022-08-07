SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $4.47 million and $23,119.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00004974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.19 or 0.00772554 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014577 BTC.

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,904,708 coins and its circulating supply is 3,877,566 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

