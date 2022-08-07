Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($43.30) to €45.50 ($46.91) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Sampo Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

Sampo Oyj Announces Dividend

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.3967 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sampo Oyj’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

