Savix (SVX) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Savix (SVX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Savix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00004194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $71,482.68 and approximately $60.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 159,576 coins and its circulating supply is 73,674 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

