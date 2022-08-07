Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

