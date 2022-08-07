Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 170.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

