Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 130.7% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.20.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

