Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Decreased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $190,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

