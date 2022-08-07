SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Hits Market Cap of $10,333.90

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) traded up 80.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $10,333.90 and approximately $8.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

