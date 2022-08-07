Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lowered to “Hold” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. Craig Hallum currently has $79.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.37. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

