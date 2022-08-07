SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 562.22% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 3.2 %

SEAS stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

