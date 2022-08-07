Sentinel Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,819.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $102,597.08 and $17,819.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,230.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004331 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00132620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00034351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00066187 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

