ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co raised its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $15,446,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $494.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.62. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.80.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.