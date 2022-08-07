Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

Shares of LON:PREM opened at GBX 0.28 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Premier African Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.31. The company has a market cap of £62.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.25.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.