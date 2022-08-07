Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $61,000 in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment Price Performance

NASDAQ CVV opened at $6.25 on Friday. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.