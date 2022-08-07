Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $61,000 in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ CVV opened at $6.25 on Friday. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
