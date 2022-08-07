Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 65.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 135,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,339 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 53.8% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 50.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 20.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative net margin of 40.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,406,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,411,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,959,929 shares of company stock valued at $109,675,055. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

